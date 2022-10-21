FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 1,200 Army soldiers have officially been moved out of the Smoke Bomb Hill barracks.

The decision was made by the Army and Fort Bragg leaders who said the 50-year-old barracks were “passed the point of economic diminishing return after years to extensive work to maintain them,” according to an Army news release.

All 1,189 soldiers have been relocated to barracks facilities on the post or moved off the installation into community residential housing.

“I would like to commend all leaders but especially our senior NCO’s efforts which enabled us to accomplish this monumental effort in short order. It was not easy, but we wanted to ensure we did this right in order to best care for our Soldiers” Maj. Gen. Brian Mennes said, the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg Deputy Commanding General. “We understood that all residential moves are significant to the soldier so our guiding principle was to take care of our people throughout this process and not cause undue hardship to due to the move.”

Nearly 600 soldiers were provided financial support to fund their rent for off-posting privatized housing.

“Fort Bragg came together as a community to help our Soldiers during this challenging time, and this is just the beginning as we continue to invest in the future quality of life improvements for our Soldiers,” Command Sgt. Maj. T.J. Holland said, XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg’s senior enlisted advisor. “We also want to thank our world-class community leaders who worked with our garrison leadership during this complex process to ensure our Soldiers are cared for. This is and will continue to be our #1 priority!”

Demolition of the impacted barracks and new construction will be announced later.