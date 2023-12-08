CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – The American Red Cross honored some of our local military members after their life-saving acts on Camp Lejeune this summer.

Five Marines were recognized on Friday with the highest award after rescuing three people in the water at Onslow Beach.

“There weren’t a lot of people here, then we got the call from Corporal Martin on the radio, that there are people stuck in rip current,” said Sgt. Jonathan Stuelke. “It just got a little more hectic from there.”

On August 27, yellow flags were posted on Onslow Beach, and two teenage girls were enjoying their time in the water.

“Sometimes it can be hard to tell if there’s a rip current or not. Like, for instance, that day, you couldn’t really tell us there till you actually got inside of it,” said Cpl. Byron Martin.

Once they were seen struggling in the water, their father attempted to save them but got stuck in the rip current as well. That’s when the Marines stepped in.

“We’re out there probably swimming for 15 minutes plus,” said Martin. “It took five of us to get all three of them back out of that rip current to shore. It is the worst I’ve ever been in.”

All involved were alright, but two were given oxygen once they got back to shore.

“That’s the only thing we were focused on. Just make sure they’re OK,” said LCpl. James Skaggs.

Now the service members are thankful for the Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders, hoping to continue lifeguarding in the future.

“It’s greatly appreciated that we were recognized for the service. It was our duty, but as Marines, we love helping people. That’s what we joined up for,” said Skaggs.

American Red Cross officials add you never know when lifesaving training is needed and encourage everyone to get certified.