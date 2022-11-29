PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Pine Knoll Shores is collecting donations for The Angel Tree Project which helps local military families in need during the holidays.

In partnership with Hope For The Warriors and Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic, the Angel Tree Project looks to support 42 military families and their children by putting gifts under the tree. They are accepting monetary donations at the town hall. They have already stirred up a bit of interest.

“It’s the people in panel shores have been so generous,” said B.J. Peters, a volunteer with the Pine Knoll Shores Parks and Rec. “And they have been supporting this project for six years … this is one way we can help the people who have given so much to our country.”

The Angel Tree Project is accepting donations until December 9.