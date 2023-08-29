JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – From today, through October 1, applications are being accepted for the spring 2024 semester for the Hope For The Warriors Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarship Program.

Since 2006, Hope For The Warriors has awarded Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships twice a year. The nationwide program recognizes and rewards post-9/11 spouses and caregivers for their strength, fidelity and resolve despite adversity as they assume critical roles in the financial well-being of their families.

Scholarships vary from $1,800 to $2,500 and are applied toward higher education at an accredited U.S. university, college, or trade school. Unique to the program is a scholarship for Master of Social Work students, Restoring Hope.

Honorary Scholarship – awarded to those seeking graduate or post-graduate degree.

– awarded to those seeking graduate or post-graduate degree. New Beginnings Scholarship – awarded to those pursuing an associate degree, entry level classes or training.

– awarded to those pursuing an associate degree, entry level classes or training. Restoring Family Scholarship – awarded to spouses of the fallen.

– awarded to spouses of the fallen. Restoring Hope Scholarship – awarded to those pursuing a master’s or doctorate of social work, psychology counseling, or mental health counseling-related field.

– awarded to those pursuing a master’s or doctorate of social work, psychology counseling, or mental health counseling-related field. Restoring Self Scholarship – awarded to those pursuing a bachelor’s degree.

Since the program’s inception, Hope For The Warriors has granted 232 Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships totaling $600,107.

To receive an application to apply for the spring 2024 semester, visit hopeforthewarriors.org and connect to services.