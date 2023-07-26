BURGAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has announced the three Camp Lejeune Marines found dead in a vehicle at a gas station in Pender County died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Pender County Sheriff Alan W. Cutler announced the news on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. A statement read in part:

“Families of the deceased were notified by United States Marine Corps Officials. Autopsies were performed on the decedents today July 26, 2023 by the North Carolina Office of Medical Examiner. All three deaths are consistent due to Carbon Monoxide Poisoning.

“I am saddened by the timeless and tragic death of these three young men, who served our country honorably. Our thoughts and prayers remain with their families and colleagues during this time.”

The three Marines, Lance Corporal Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, from Madison, Wisconsin, Lance Corporal Merax C. Dockery, 23, from Pottawatomie, Oklahoma and Lance Corporal Ivan R. Garcia, 23, from Naples, Florida, were identified by Camp Lejeune on Tuesday. They were found dead at a Speedway gas station at 14477 U.S. Hwy. 17 in the Hampstead community of Pender County.