Note: The above video is from the July initial findings by the medical examiner’s office.

BURGAW, N.C. (WNCT) — An official autopsy report released Wednesday confirmed a report in July on the cause of death of three Camp Lejeune Marines found dead in a vehicle at a gas station in Pender County.

On July 26, Pender County Sheriff Alan W. Cutler announced the news on the department’s Facebook page that the Marines died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The three Marines, Lance Corporal Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, from Madison, Wisconsin, Lance Corporal Merax C. Dockery, 23, from Pottawatomie, Oklahoma and Lance Corporal Ivan R. Garcia, 23, from Naples, Florida, were identified by Camp Lejeune. They were found dead at a Speedway gas station at 14477 U.S. Hwy. 17 in the Hampstead community of Pender County.

Tanner Kaltenberg, Merax Dockery and Ivan Garcia (2d Marine Logistics Group II Marine Expeditionary Force Camp Lejeune photos)

Wednesday’s reports from the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner provided additional information regarding the circumstances surrounding their deaths. The 2000 Lexus sedan belonging to Garcia was equipped in an unsafe manner, the reports suggested.

The car “had been modified in a way that caused multiple large defects in the exhaust system,” according to the reports, which say the car had been “lowered” and the exhaust pipes were rusted and not connected.

“It appeared that exhaust from the vehicle would have been released under the passenger cabin of the vehicle and not at the rear bumper,” the reports said.

The Marines’ blood had concentrations of carbon monoxide that ranged from 24% to 27%, according to the toxicology reports.

The findings led to the determination that the deaths were an accident.