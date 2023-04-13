CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for the recently announced Duke Energy Progress Battery Energy Storage System on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

“Through an enhanced use lease and strategic partnership with Duke Energy Progress, MCB Camp Lejeune has been able to make an important investment in the pursuit of energy security inside the fence-line,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Ross Campbell, director of Public Works.

The 11-megawatt battery is the largest battery system in North Carolina, and it’s being integrated into the existing Duke Energy EUL 13-megawatt solar facility on base.

“These systems are part of the ongoing collaboration between Duke Energy, a strong supporter and advocate for our chamber, and the Department of Defense, to ensure energy security,” said Laurette Leagon, Onslow County Chamber of Commerce Executive.

Battery Energy Storage System leaders and U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East (MICEAST)-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune (fourth from the left), cut a ribbon during the ribbon cutting ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 13, 2023.

Greg McElmurry, senior project manager of Duke Energy Regulated Renewables, describes the energy capabilities of the battery system during the Battery Energy Storage System ribbon cutting ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 13, 2023.

Together, the 13-megawatt solar facility and the BESS will enable the most efficient and reliable use of renewable resources.

“This site is also connected for Onslow County,” said Emily Henson, vice president of Duke Energy Integrated Grid Strategy. “This will help us as we think about grid resiliency for all our Duke Energy Progress customers.”

“We should be thankful of things like the Enhanced Use Lease and all the work that has been put in to making this happen …the Department of the Navy, Camp Lejeune facilities, Duke Energy Progress, who give us that sustainable clean energy source to fall in line with a more secure future that we’re trying to create,” said U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune. “Couple this with our national energy goals such as reduce carbon emissions, clean energy, renewable energy, we have got a lot to be proud of here today.”

The partnership provides enhanced grid resilience and will be a lasting improvement to the readiness of MCB Camp Lejeune and II Marine Expeditionary Force.