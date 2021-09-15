Beirut Memorial Observance on Oct. 23 will be virtual, closed to public

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The annual observance to mark the 38th anniversary of the October 23, 1983 Beirut bombing will be held at the Beirut Memorial on October 23 at 10:30 a.m.

Out of an abundance of caution and due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in our community, the observance will be held virtually and closed to the public. The area around the Beirut Memorial will be secured at the time of the live broadcast of the event.

The observance will honor the fallen service members and survivors who served in Lebanon from 1958 to 1984 and in Grenada. It is an annual event organized by the City of Jacksonville Beirut Memorial Advisory Board in cooperation with the City of Jacksonville, Marine Corps Installations East, and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Leadership from the office of the Commandant of the Marine Corps, from MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River have been invited to speak.

Details will be shared closer to the event date.

Mayor Sammy Phillips is the sixth Mayor to repeat the words “We will not forget” to the families of those who have names on the wall. It has become the solemn duty of the Jacksonville mayor to renew the pledge at each observance. Together, the mayor and the command of Camp Lejeune appoint members to Beirut Memorial Advisory Board whose duty it is to organize and perform the annual observance.

The event will air on the Jacksonville-Onslow Government channel (G10TV), on www.G10TV.org, on social media and through the Marine Corps Enterprise Network (MCEN) via the Defense Video & Imagery Distribution System at www.DVIDShub.net.

In the event of inclement weather, the observance will take place inside Trinity United Methodist Church at 301 Marine Blvd.