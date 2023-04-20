MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The body of a fallen soldier returned home in Morehead City on Thursday.

Staff Sgt. Caleb Gore’s body made its way to Munden Funeral Home following a procession. Gore was one of nine killed in an army black hawk medical evaluation helicopter after it crashed in Kentucky in March. The crash came during a training exercise.

His body arrived at RDU on Thursday morning.

Morehead City residents waited for the procession to arrive outside the funeral home. Flags were flown at half-staff and held in the hands of those who waited in honor of the fallen soldier.

One restaurant in the city, Cox Family Restaurant, knew Gore well and showed their support. Marina Childress, a worker at the restaurant, went to high school with Gore.

“I went to school with Caleb, he was liked by all of our peers, he was just a very, very good person, very funny, very kind to everyone,” Childress said. “For his family, they’ve already been through a lot. And they are … it makes sense why he was such a kind person because they’re amazing.

“They’re very well known within the community for being great people. So I do feel for them a lot here. I don’t know. It’s just it’s awful what happened, you would never think that something like this would happen, especially to someone so close to you.”

Childress added that they live in a small town and Gore’s passing is hurting everyone.

Residents have said they hope the family can take the time to grieve as needed and find support during this tragedy.