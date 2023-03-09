CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – The fire on Camp Lejeune that began on Tuesday is 100% contained, officials there said Thursday.

In a media release, officials said as of noon that Marines Road had reopened on Camp Lejeune along with all other roads that had been closed due to the fire. No injuries to personnel or buildings have been reported.

WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan reports the fire was mainly on Marines Road and began Tuesday afternoon. Crews had been working around the clock to contain and put the fire out. Crews will remain there to monitor the situation.

Smoke was expected to come from the impacted area for several more days, officials said. Starting Friday, officials said the wind was expected to shift from the southeast, which would move smoke over the French Creek and Hadnot Point areas of the installation.

In the media release, officials also said, “The swift response to contain this fire was due in part to our invaluable community partnerships. Over 100 personnel from Camp Lejeune Fire Department, eight local volunteer fire departments and officials from the State Forestry Unit assisted in containing the fire.

“Fire and Emergency Services personnel will monitor the fire until it is completely extinguished. The Provost Marshal’s Office will ensure roadways on the installation are safe to travel. Should smoke begin to drift across roadways and cause hazardous driving conditions, PMO will close roadways until travel becomes safe again.”