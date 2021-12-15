Camp Lejeune celebrates its 81st anniversary

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Wednesday, Camp Lejeune celebrated its 81st anniversary. Both Onslow County and Camp Lejeune are commemorating the special moment.

The military base first opened its base on Dec. 15th, 1940. The City of Jacksonville had about 873 people when the base opened, and the county remembers those landowners who moved the 250 square-mile area to make way for the base. Some notable things Camp Lejeune and New River have contributed include helping the Army train for D-Day, the Montford Point Marines and the war dog training.

“We recognize and celebrate how important the history of the Marine Corps bases in the service of our military personnel are here to the community. But that moment forever changed Onslow County,” said Onslow County Museum Director Lisa Whitman-Grice.

The most recent economic impact indicates that Camp Lejeune and New River contribute more than $4.3 billion to the economy in Eastern North Carolina annually.