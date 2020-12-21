Camp Lejeune conducts enlisted leadership reins ceremony to replace retiring Sgt. Metzger

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen Julian D. Alford, left, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, awards Sgt. Maj. Charles A. Metzger, right, outgoing sergeant major for MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, the Legion of Merit during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marston Pavilion on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 21, 2020. Metzger, outgoing sergeant major for MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, relinquished his duties to Tellez and retired after 30 years of honorable service to the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – With several hundred people watching online and limited family, friends and colleagues in attendance, Sgt. Maj. Charles A. Metzger handed the enlisted leadership reins to Sgt. Maj. Robert M. Tellez and retired after 30 years of service Monday at Marston Pavilion during a relief and retirement ceremony presided over by Maj. Gen. Julian D. Alford, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East – Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

For his nearly three years of service as the command’s sergeant major, Metzger was awarded the Legion of Merit which recognized his “peerless leadership, exceptional technical acumen, and impeccable judgement as the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Commanding General of a command geographically dispersed across six installations in five states, and supporting over 160,000 personnel.”

In his remarks, Alford expressed heartfelt appreciation for Metzger’s advice and candor during their many hours together, and especially for his willingness to be both a problem solver and an advocate for the enlisted Marines. “When you serve alongside someone for this long you really figure out their true character. Honor, courage, commitment—those three words really mean something down deep for Sgt. Maj. Metzger. He always, always did the right thing.”

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen Julian D. Alford, left, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, awards Sgt. Maj. Charles A. Metzger, right, outgoing sergeant major for MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, the Legion of Merit during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marston Pavilion on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 21, 2020. Metzger, outgoing sergeant major for MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, relinquished his duties to Tellez and retired after 30 years of honorable service to the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Charles A. Metzger, left, outgoing sergeant major, Sgt. Maj. Robert M. Tellez, right, incoming sergeant major, and Maj. Gen Julian D. Alford, center, commanding general, all with Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, participate in a relief and appointment ceremony at Marston Pavilion on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 21, 2020. Metzger, outgoing sergeant major for MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, relinquished his duties to Tellez and retired after 30 years of honorable service to the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Charles A. Metzger, outgoing sergeant major for Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, gives his remarks during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marston Pavilion on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 21, 2020. Metzger retired after 30 years of honorable service to the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Todd W. Ferry, right, deputy commander, Marine Corps Installations East- Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, presents Sgt. Maj. Charles A. Metzger, left, outgoing sergeant major for MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, a parting gift from the staff during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marston Pavilion on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 21, 2020. Metzger, relinquished his duties to Sgt. Maj. Robert M. Tellez and retired after 30 years of honorable service to the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

U.S. Marines and civilians bow their heads during the invocation before the relief and appointment ceremony for Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune at the Marston Pavilion on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 21, 2020. Sgt. Maj. Charles A. Metzger, outgoing sergeant major for MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, relinquished his duties to Sgt. Maj. Robert M. Tellez and retired after 30 years of honorable service to the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

U.S. Marines and civilians attend the relief and appointment ceremony for Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune at the Marston Pavilion on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 21, 2020. Sgt. Maj. Charles A. Metzger, outgoing sergeant major for MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, relinquished his duties to Sgt. Maj. Robert M. Tellez, incoming sergeant major and retired after 30 years of honorable service to the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ginnie Lee)

Sgt. Maj. Tellez began his remarks by thanking Metzger for a thorough turnover and for his service to the command, saying “You’re going to leave a lasting impression to everyone on this base.” To those in attendance, he said, “I’m ready to get started to support [the base] and do my best to assist the commanding general with maintaining an organization of Marines, Sailors and civilians who value performance and effectiveness and developing processes to better support service members and their families.”

Metzger took time to recognize his family, thank those with whom he served, and reflect on his final moments as a sergeant major. “Transferring that sword for one last time,” he said, “I almost didn’t want to give it up!” Metzger recalled renowned leadership author John C. Maxwell who he said “wrote ‘change is inevitable, but growth is optional.’ I think this is that time—an opportunity to grow and do different things.” Metzger said he plans to settle in Wichita, KS and will spend quality time with his family before considering his next move.