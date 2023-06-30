CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — Marines and Sailors aboard Camp Lejeune had a fun day of friendly competition at the 2nd Marine Logistics Field Meet.

Thousands of people from different battalions competed in events like kickball, tug of war, flag football and soccer. The day gave them an opportunity to spend time with other units that they don’t regularly interact with.

“The Commanding Generals Cup is a series of physical events, which allow the units to foster camaraderie, build unit cohesion, physical fitness and also exercise their competitive skill,” said Sergeant Major Wesley Turner.

“I’m just looking forward to bonding with my corpsman over here and playing volleyball all day,” said Navy Corpsman Darcy Shoemaker.

This is the culminating event for the Commanding Generals Cup, with the 2nd Maintenance Battalion bringing home the first-place trophy.