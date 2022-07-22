JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Naval Medical Center onboard Camp Lejeune now has a new commanding officer.

United States Navy Captain Kevin Brown relieved Captain Reginald Ewing from the position during a special ceremony on base. Brown served as a fleet surgeon for the United States second fleet and is a board-certified family medicine physician.



“My first goal is to get as smart as the staff that I work with, you know, there’s always a challenge when you’re a new person in any job. And my job now is to get sped up on the work that my team has been working on.” stated Captain Kevin Brown, New Commander and Director for Naval Medical Center.

The ceremony celebrated the transfer of authority between the two captains as well as the history of the Navy.