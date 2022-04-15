JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Easter kicked off early for some at Camp Lejeune on Friday.

Families gathered to celebrate military children in an “egg-stravaganza” event. The day was filled with fun activities including an Easter egg hunt, egg relay races and face painting.

“The military children didn’t choose this life, we chose it for them. So getting them out, getting them here with their families, celebrating the holiday spring break and just being outside having a good time and creating some amazing memories together,” said Ericka Sullivan-Gamble, military spouse and intern at the Cohen Clinic.

The clinic says they hope to host events like this throughout the year.