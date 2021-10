Marines from Combat logistics Battalion (CLB) 24 hold a memorial service for Sgt. Nicole Gee at Camp Lejeune, N.C. on Oct. 19, 2021. Sgt. Gee was killed in action while supporting non-combatant evacuation operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Isaiah Campbell)

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — A memorial service for Sgt. Nicole Gee, one of the military members killed in the Afghanistan terror attack in August, was held at Camp Lejeune on Tuesday.

Gee was stationed at Camp Lejeune at the time of her death.

The U.S. Marine Corps provided photos of the event to the media.