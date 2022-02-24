JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Military officials at Camp Lejeune were investigating a HumVee that caught fire early Thursday, officials said.

WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan reports the incident happened along U.S. Hwy. 17 (Wilmington Highway) around 7 a.m. Onslow County Emergency Services responded and put out the fire. The incident slowed traffic in the area as crews worked the scene.

WNCT’s Claire Curry spoke with officials at Camp Lejeune who confirmed the fire and said there were no casualties.

“We are aware of a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) that caught fire near Jacksonville, North Carolina, involving service members with 2d Marine Division,” said 1stLt. Sydney E. Murkins. “We can confirm there have been no casualties.”

The investigation into the fire continued Thursday. The vehicle was removed from the site of the fire and returned to Camp Lejeune.