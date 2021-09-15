Camp Lejeune Justice Act submitted again as amendment

WASHINGTON (WNCT) — The Camp Lejeune Justice Act was submitted as an amendment again on Tuesday.

Congressman Greg Murphy joined nine other N.C. House members in supporting this amendment as a critical addition to the National Defense Reauthorization. The Camp Lejeune Justice Act is key to ensuring service members and their families get justice for their exposure to toxic chemicals in drinking water at the base between 1953 and 1987.

The bill was originally introduced to Congress in 2020 and again in 2021 but it was not be taken up.

“It’s part of when we’re trying to get it in for the (National Defense Authorization Act) when it’s revisited, and so it’s really up to the chairman of the rules committee whether and if it is taken up and voted on,” Murphy said.