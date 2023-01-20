CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three Marines, one from Camp Lejeune, have been arrested for their participation in the Jan. 6 riot that happened at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

Military.com reports Dodge Dale Hellonen was arrested Wednesday at Camp Lejeune on four charges related to the mob incident that took place on the same day of the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election. He is a sergeant assigned to the 3rd Marine Raider Support Battalion.

The other Marines arrested on Wednesday were Micah Coomer and Joshua Abate. Coomer is a corporal assigned to 1st Radio Battalion I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group at Camp Pendleton in California. Abate is a sergeant assigned to the Marine Corps’ Cryptologic Support Battalion at Fort Meade, Md., Military.com reports.

The news of the three arrests comes from court documents that were unsealed on Thursday, according to multiple media outlets. Their charges include knowingly entering a restricted building, two counts of disorderly conduct and parading or picketing inside the U.S. Capitol.