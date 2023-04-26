The main gate to Camp Lejeune Marine Base outside Jacksonville, N.C. (WNCT photo)

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (WNCT) — A Camp Lejeune Marine died last Thursday in a training accident at Marine Corps Combat Center Twentynine Palms in California.

According to a report from MarineCorpsTimes.com, Lance Cpl. Jackson Forringer, 20, of South Carolina was apparently killed by an inadvertent gun discharge. He was with other Marines in the back of a military vehicle when the accident happened.

The Marine Corps confirmed Forringer’s death on Tuesday. An investigation by NCIS is underway.

Forringer’s death in “active-duty training” was confirmed by a short obituary published Monday by his parents, Todd and Andrea Forringer.