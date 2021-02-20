Camp Lejeune Marine says in viral video Corps ‘failed her’ after alleged sexual crime involving another Marine

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Marine Corps is investigating a viral video showing a female Marine crying in her car after she found out the male Marine who admitted to perpetrating a sexual crime against her will remain in his position.

In a TikTok video posted Thursday, the soldier describes her frustration with her situation. The video has received over one million views.

The soldier says her perpetrator, a fellow Marine, will be honorably discharged, potentially allowing him to receive all military benefits.

It isn’t clear from the video what the crime is. Multiple news outlets report the crime her perpetrator allegedly admitted to was distributing intimate photos of her.

The soldier in the video is connected to a support forum called “Not My Reality.” On the website, she details her experience with sexual assault and rape by a fellow Marine.

A representative from Camp Lejeune responded to the situation in a statement below.

WNCT has not been able to reach the Marine who posted the video for comment.