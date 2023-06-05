CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — Aboard Camp Lejeune, The 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines are utilizing their new outdoor infantry immersion trainer.

The facility allows for scenario-based exercises, fully immersed in another country through sights, sounds and smells. There are over 70 buildings, setting up an entire village, including an embassy.

The current exercise is around 48 hours long, with over 200 roles players involved.

“These trainers were built so that they could go through the process, go through all the call blocking and tackling all the basic skills,” said Tim Seamon, operations officer, Range Training Area Camp Lejeune. “And then this being kind of a capstone event for them to come into an immersive environment.”

There are over 300 cameras to allow the Marines to watch back and recap what went well and what went poorly. It even includes a control room that can alter things like smells, lighting, and pyrotechnics.