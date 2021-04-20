Camp Lejeune toxic water survivors bring awareness to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 9OYS is following Camp Lejeune toxic water survivors and their fight for a day in court.

Tuesday, survivors from the Facebook group “Camp Lejeune Toxic Water Survivors” were bringing awareness to the Jacksonville community.

The group is set up along Western Blvd.

They are fighting to have the Camp Lejeune Justice Act passed so survivors can get the relief they have been looking for.

Flags in memory of victims are set up along Western Blvd.

The bill would allow for victims who were exposed to toxic water aboard Camp Lejeune between August of 1953 and December of 1987 to have their day in court. It was originally introduced to Congress in 2020 after numerous cases were being thrown out due to a North Carolina state law.