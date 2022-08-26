JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s been one year since 13 U.S. service members were killed during a bombing in Kabul during the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

A candlelight vigil took place to honor those that gave the ultimate sacrifice, including Sgt. Nicole Gee who was stationed at Camp Lejeune.

“Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, I live every day for you, and I miss you, and I love you. Til Valhalla, Semper Fidelis,” said a friend of Sgt. Gee, Sgt. Mallory Harrison.

Gee was a wife, daughter, best friend and now fallen hero.

“Heroes are ordinary people who do extraordinary things, and on August 26, 2021, 13 of them lost their lives,” said Harrison.

These words came from Harrison as she stood up and gave a speech in Sgt. Gee’s honor.

“Although life without Nicole often seems impossible. It has also opened my eyes to what it really means to live a life worth their sacrifice,” said Harrison.

The bridge leading into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial had 13 pictures and candles lining the walkway. Around the fountain, 13 notebooks sat with pictures of the fallen on them, so people could write personal notes to the families. During the ceremony, 13 red balloons were released into the air as candles were lit across the crowd.

Harrison says the pride she feels for her best friend and the 12 others is immeasurable, and she’s certain that they will never be forgotten.

“May we all live a life with their sacrifice,” said Harrison. “And never close our eyes without feeling like we lived.”