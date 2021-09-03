Candlelight vigil in Jacksonville honors 13 fallen service members killed in Afghanistan terror attack

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Hundreds gathered to pay their respects in many ways during a candlelight vigil held in Jacksonville Friday night to honor the 13 service members killed in last week’s Afghanistan terror attack.

Sgt. Nicole Gee, stationed at Camp Lejeune, was among the 13 honored during the ceremony at Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Remember Everyone Deployed hosted the vigil to honor the heroes that gave their lives.

It comes as the community continues to mourn the loss of the 13 service members with different memorials set up throughout the city. The organization encouraged everyone to wear red in honor of those that gave their lives. They provided candles and black ribbons for those who attended.

It started with a pastor saying a few prayers while the crowd lit each other’s candles in remembrance of the 13. Retired Chief Hospital Corpsman Stephen Ryan attended the event. He says he is proud of his community for all the ways they are honoring the heroes.

“We are a caring community. And when there’s a problem, when there’s a loss of life, our community comes together and they pulled together as one,” said Ryan.

There were also 13 pages lined up around the fountain for people to write personal notes to the families of the fallen.

Remember Everyone Deployed wants people to hold the fallen in their hearts and never forget them.