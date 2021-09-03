Candlelight vigil on Friday night to honor 13 fallen service members

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A candlelight vigil will take place Friday night in Jacksonville to honor the 13 fallen service members, including Camp Lejeune Sgt. Nicole Gee, killed in last week’s bombing in Afghanistan.

Remember Everyone Deployed is setting up for the vigil. They told 9 On Your Side that over 500 people have RSVP’d so far but over 700 are expected to show up for the vigil, scheduled for 7:30 at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. It is scheduled to continue until 9 p.m.

Camp Lejeune Marine among dead in Afghanistan during Thursday’s attack at Kabul airport

This vigil comes as the community continues to mourn the loss of the 13 service members with different memorials set up throughout the city. Remember Everyone Deployed encourages everyone to wear red in honor of those who gave their lives. Gloria De Paul, the founder of the organization, said candles and black ribbons will be provided.

Jacksonville mourns Camp Lejeune Marine killed in Afghanistan attack

De Paul said she’s overwhelmed by the response from the community so far but also grateful. She said this is a way to honor the fallen and pay their respects.

“You should never forget any one of them because each and every one of them gave their lives for us for our freedom,” De Paul said.

De Paul added she hopes the event will mean a lot because of how deeply this has impacted the community.