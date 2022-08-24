JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The organization Remember Everyone Deployed will hold a candlelight vigil on Friday to remember the 13 service members killed one year ago in the terror attack at the Kabul, Afghanistan airport bombing.

Among those killed was Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, who was stationed at Camp Lejeune and was assigned to the Combat Logistics Battalion 24, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, II Marine Expeditionary Force.

The memorial will be hosted by retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Yolanda Mayo, deputy operations officer, Marine Corps Community Services. The keynote speaker will be Congressman Rep. Greg Murphy with N.C. Sen. Michael A. Lazzara also scheduled to speak.

The candlelight vigil will also include a special Color Guard provided by Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations East – Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, an invocation prayer led by Lead Pastor of City Harvest Church of Richlands Timothy Aaron Cavenaugh, a speech by Sgt. Mallory Harrison, roommate and friend of Gee, and Gloria De Paul, CEO/founder of R.E.D., will recite a poem written by Jim McCollum, the father of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, another Marine killed in the attack.

“It’s truly an honor to be able to hold this candlelight vigil on the first anniversary of the attack to honor and represent the heroes lost,” De Paul said. “We (R.E.D.), want to make sure the 13 fallen U.S. service members will never be forgotten and that people understand the impact this has made on so many lives and families, including the life of Levi Rylee Rose McCollum, the daughter of Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, who won’t get the chance to meet her father.”

Paige Jamison, daughter of former Sergeant at USMC, Carol Jamison, will sing the National Anthem. Mary Beth Childress the current reigning Miss Onslow County will play “Taps.” R.E.D. will also be handing out books that attendees will have the opportunity to sign, which afterward will then be given to the families of the 13 fallen U.S. service members lost. R.E.D. is also encouraging attendees to wear the color red to honor those that gave their lives and raise awareness.

For more information on R.E.D., click here.