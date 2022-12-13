BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — In Carteret County, people are collecting donations of Cookies for the Troops through their local troop members.

The baked goods will be given to service members who are stationed at Cherry Point and to Coast Guards members stationed at Fort Macon and Emerald Isle. The Carteret County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the collection.

“A lot of these troops, this isn’t their home, they’re from other locations,” said Tom Kies, president of the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce. “They’re from the Midwest or from California. They’re from all over. And a lot of them can’t get home for the holidays. So this is a little bit of home.”

They are accepting homemade cookies or cookies purchased through Slice Bakery in Morehead City. Orders can be placed on their website.

Locations across Carteret County are accepting cookie donations until this Thursday at 5pm. Cookies can be dropped off at the following locations:

Swansboro Area Chamber of Commerce (Swansboro)

Lori Tulloch Group – Intercoastal Mortgage, LLC (Downtown Morehead City)

BlueWater Real Estate – Atlantic Beach

BlueWater Real Estate – Emerald Isle

Click here for more information.