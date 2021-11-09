Ceremony in New Bern honors African-American veterans

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Over 60 African-American veterans were honored Tuesday in a special ceremony held in New Bern.

The Whitehurst-Ware American Legion Post 539 held a veterans remembrance at the Greenwood Cemertery. The American Legion post recently discovered and cleaned over 50 headstones, each belonging to African Americans who served in the Civil War all the way to the two Gulf Wars.

Mark Sandvigen, Retired Lieutenant Commander, USN/Project Leader

“When we started to look at the headstones, and we started to read their service, we realized that these were a pretty special group of men,” said retired LCDR Mark Sandvigen, who is the project leader. “There are things here that you can only read about in a history book.”

Sticking with tradition, the group placed the flags on the left-hand side of the headstone to honor the service these men gave to our country.