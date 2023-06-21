CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — Camp Lejeune will hold a change of command ceremony on Thursday.

Col. Adolfo Garcia will assume command of the base from Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, who has held the position since June 2021. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the base theater.

Garcia has been an officer for nearly 30 years. He most recently served as director of the Marine Corps House of Representatives Liaison Office. It will be his first tour of duty at Camp Lejeune.

Niebel oversaw rebuilding efforts at Camp Lejeune after Hurricane Florence, which totaled $3.6 billion. He also oversaw the end of COVID-19 and spearheaded the Make Ready initiative that prioritized the command’s support to its bases, military members and their families.

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, the outgoing commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCIEAST-MCB) Camp Lejeune, hands the wife of Col. Eric J. Adams, chief of staff of MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, during Niebel’s hail and farewell event on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 15, 2023. The hail and farewell was held to honor and thank Niebel for his two years of service as the commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, the outgoing commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCIEAST-MCB) Camp Lejeune, gives remarks during his hail and farewell event on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 15, 2023. The hail and farewell was held to honor and thank Niebel for his two years of service as the commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Eric J. Adams, left, chief of staff of Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCIEAST-MCB) Camp Lejeune showcases the gift given to Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, the outgoing commanding general of MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, during his hail and farewell event on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 15, 2023. The hail and farewell was held to honor and thank Niebel for his two years of service as the commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, the outgoing commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCIEAST-MCB) Camp Lejeune, gives remarks during his hail and farewell event on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 15, 2023. The hail and farewell was held to honor and thank Niebel for his two years of service as the commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, the outgoing commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCIEAST-MCB) Camp Lejeune showcases Col. Eric J. Adams’ shadow box that was gifted to him during Niebel’s hail and farewell event on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 15, 2023. The hail and farewell was held to honor and thank Niebel for his two years of service as the commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)

Camp Lejeune earned its 10th Commander in Chief’s Installation Excellence Award for fiscal year 2021. A ceremony was held for him Wednesday evening. He will assume command of 1st Marine Logistics Group on Camp Pendleton in California.

On June 15, Camp Lejeune held a ceremony to recognize Niebel and his efforts.