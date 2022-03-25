JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a way to continue the legacy of one fallen Marine killed by a drunk driver last June.

The “For the Love of Justice” 5K Run is happening this Sunday. People will gather at Jacksonville Commons then to do one thing, help 1stLt Justice Stewart finish her run.

“In June of 2021, Justice was out for a run and actually conditioning for her upcoming PFT (performance fitness test). And while she was out running, she was hit and killed by an impaired and reckless driver,” said Justice’s mother, Tia Jones.

It’s a moment Justice’s mother will never forget.

“Because of what happened, our family wants to continue to make a difference, we don’t want someone to receive a call or notification that their child didn’t make it home when they should have,” said Jones.

Those in Justice’s life decided to take this tragedy and make a positive impact.

“In October of 2021, several months after we lost Justice, we established the Empowering Justice Charitable Foundation. With that foundation, we’re promoting pathways out of poverty,” said Jones.

The money they raise from the 5K on Sunday will go towards that foundation, with two runs happening in North and South Carolina at the same time. For the past two Fridays, Justice’s unit has been preparing for the 5K with motivational runs in her honor.

“For those that are coming out to this run, give it your all because if she was here, she would give it her all and I know she would,” said SSgt. Breeanna Perez.

Because that’s just the type of person they say Justice was.

“She was a businesswoman. She was a poet. She was everyone that, you know, we tried to strive to be. So definitely just want to spread that legacy,” said Cpt. Ryan Doehrmann.

Learn more about Empowering Justice Charitable Foundation and how to register for the 5K here.