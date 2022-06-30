HAVELOCK, N.C (WNCT) – MCAS Cherry Point’s Second Marine Aircraft Wing had a change of command ceremony Thursday morning.

Maj. General Michael Cederholm relinquished his command of the Second Marine Aircraft Wing to Major General Scott Benedict.

Maj. General Michael Cederholm (U.S. Military photo)

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced in May that Cederholm will be appointed to the grade of lieutenant general, with the assignment as deputy commandant, aviation, Headquarters, U.S. Marine Corps, Washington, D.C.

Scott last served as the Director of Strategy, Plans, and Policy for U.S. Central Command.