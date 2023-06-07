MCAS CHERRY POINT, N.C. (DVIDSHub.net) — Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point leaders and community members honored 37 graduates at the 47th Annual Voluntary Education Graduation at Two Rivers Theater, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point on June 2.

U.S. Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point Commanding Officer Col. Brendan Burks addresses the audience in attendance at the 47th Annual Voluntary Education Graduation Ceremony at Two Rivers Theater at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 2, 2023. (Cherry Point Marine Corps Community Services Photo by Dave Hilbert)

U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Commanding Officer Col. Brendan Burks makes way for U.S. Representative Don Davis, First District North Carolina, as the keynote speaker for the 47th Annual Voluntary Education Graduation Ceremony at the Two Rivers Theater at MCAS Cherry Point, N.C., June 2, 2023. (Marine Corps Community Services Photo by Dave Hilbert)

U.S. Representative Don Davis, First District North Carolina, addresses the graduating class as the guest speaker during the 47th Annual Voluntary Education Graduation at the Two Rivers Theater, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 2, 2023. The congressman emphasized education’s empowering aspect and encouraged them to use their degrees to strengthen the nation. (Photo by Dave Hilbert, Cherry Point Marine Corps Community Services)

Dr. Devina Beatty, academic director for Park University Cherry Point, confers degrees for Park University graduates during the 47th Annual Voluntary Education Graduation Ceremony at the Two Rivers Theater, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 2, 2023. There were 23 graduates who participated in the event for Park University. (Photo by Dave Hilbert, Cherry Point Marine Corps Community Services)

Park University graduates stand and await the conferment of their various degrees during the 47th Annual Voluntary Education Graduation Ceremony at the Two Rivers Theater, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 2, 2023. The ceremony served as a focal point of recognition for those who completed an off-duty voluntary education program during the 2022-2023 academic year. (Photo by Dave Hilbert, Cherry Point Marine Corps Community Services)

Honored guests and audience members in attendance at the 47th Annual Voluntary Education Graduation Ceremony stand for playing of the national anthem at the Two Rivers Theater at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 2, 2023. (Photo by Dave Hilbert, Cherry Point Marine Corps Community Services)

U.S. Representative Don Davis served as the ceremony’s guest speaker, which recognized individuals who completed certificates or degree programs during the 2022-2023 academic year. The congressman acknowledged the graduates and saluted the active-duty member for earning the advanced degrees. He said that such accomplishments have great implications for the nation, and “leads to smarter warriors.”

“America relies on the smartness of our warriors,” he said. “As you grow and have grown, use your degrees to make America stronger.”

Graduates fulfilled curriculum requirements for certifications and degrees from 11 colleges and universities. According to MCAS Cherry Point Education Office the 97 total graduates, including active duty, civilian employees, and family members of the Cherry Point community, graduated this academic year.