WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) — A military member from Cherry Point has been recognized as the 2022 Marine of the Year at the Military Times Service Members of the Year event in Washington, D.C.

The event was held Tuesday with Rep. Greg Murphy making the recognition to Cherry Point USMC Maj. Cory T. Jones. Jones was honored with this award following his heroic landing of a KC-130J tanker following a mid-air collision with a F-35B.

Maj. Cory T. Jones (DVIDS photo)

In September 2020, Jones was piloting a Super Hercules tanker during an air-to-air refueling mission when an F-35B struck his aircraft. Despite the plane having extensive structural damage, two destroyed engines, and catching fire, Jones and his crew were able to successfully land the aircraft with no landing gear in a California field 12 minutes after the collision. Major Jones earned the Distinguished Flying Cross – the 4th highest military award for bravery, for helping to save all eight crew members that day.

“As the proud representative of over 89,000 veterans in Eastern North Carolina, I cannot tell you what an honor it is to recognize such an exemplary Marine from our community,” said Rep. Murphy. “Major Jones is a selfless and steadfast patriot, and his elite pilot skills, exceptional knowledge, and study of previous in-flight incidents undoubtedly saved all eight lives on that fateful day. Our Marines represent the very best among us here in Eastern North Carolina, and it was a joy to celebrate Major Jones and all of our outstanding service members for their commitment, sacrifice, and service to our great nation.”