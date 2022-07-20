CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open its expanded Historical Aircraft Park on Thursday, July 21, at 3:30 p.m.

The project began in May to expand the park.

An EA-6A Intruder and AV-8B Harrier II were added to the park to accompany the existing CH-46D Sea Knight “Pedro” and EA-6B Prowler.

As the air station prepares to base six F-35 Lightning II squadrons, this park serves to pay tribute and embrace the 80 years of naval aviation history of MCAS Cherry Point.

The expansion to the park will offer seating, a gazebo, and a walking path that teaches about the aircraft’s capabilities, mission, and legacy.