Cherry Point picks up three awards for this year’s air show

MCAS CHERRY POINT (WNCT) — Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point celebrated Wednesday the news that the International Council of Air Shows convention in Las Vegas handed out recognition for the Marine Corps Air Show.

(Video by Lance Cpl. Michele Clarke via DVIDSHub.net)

The air show, which was held Sept. 25, won the 2021 Blue Angels Military Air Show of the Year, the 2021 Dick Schram Memorial Community Relations Award, and the 2021 Pinnacle Platinum Award at the convention. It’s the first time Cherry Point won the Pinnacle Platinum Award and the Dick Schram Memorial Community Relations Award.

On Wednesday, Robert “Babar” Rice, director of Operations and air show director, answered questions regarding the recognitions.

(Video by Lance Cpl. Noah Braswell and Lance Cpl. Michele Clarke)

Also on Wednesday, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mikel R. Huber thanks the local community for coming out to the air show.