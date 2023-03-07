CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) — Local residents are giving back to their community in Cherry Point.

The Cherry Point Spouses Club has been fundraising all year for its scholarship program and business assistance program. The thrift shop on base is where the spouses work to raise the money for these programs.

“Last year, both scholarship and assistance, we gave out $80,000. So it is a shocking amount given that we raised this money through a thrift shop,” said Kevi Sechrest, parliamentarian for the Cherry Point Spouses Club.

The scholarship is open to any military spouse or dependent under the age of 23. The business assistance application is open to any local organization that helps the military community.

Applications are open until March 15. Click here to apply.