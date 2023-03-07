HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Havelock unveiled its Blue Star Memorial Marker in a ceremony on March 2.

The marker was provided through assistance from the Trent Woods Garden Club, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26, and the City of Havelock Appearance Commission. The Blue Star Memorial is a tribute to all men and women that have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Garden clubs and other organizations could request approval by the NC Department of Transportation for Blue Star Markers in 1978.

There are 54 markers in North Carolina, including 19 at rest areas and welcome centers.