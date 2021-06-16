Cohen Military Family Clinic offers insight during PTSD Awareness Month

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – June marks PTSD Awareness Month. The Harris Poll from Cohen Veteran’s Clinic reveals Americans have strong misconceptions about post-traumatic stress disorder among veterans and active-duty military.

The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Hope for the Warriors finds that PTSD impacts 11-20% of Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans, about 12% of Gulf War Veterans and 15% of Vietnam Veterans. They also say although PTSD is associated with an increased risk of violence, the majority of veterans and non-veterans with PTSD have never engaged in it.

PTSD is treatable. There are multiple treatment options that have been proven effective for treating PTSD that are accessible at Cohen’s Veteran clinic locations.

The clinic has locations all throughout the United States so veterans and active duty can access therapy after discharge or deployment.

