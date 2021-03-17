Commandant, Sergeant Major of Marine Corps visits ENC installations

Maj. Gen. James F. Glynn, Commander, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, greets Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Mar. 16, 2021. Berger visited MARSOC to discuss the future impact of special operations capabilities specialists and the advanced skillset they bring back to the Fleet Marine Force after their service with MARSOC. (Photo by Sgt. Jesula Jeanlouis)

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – On Wednesday, U.S. Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David H. Berger and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black concluded a three-day visit to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, MCAS New River and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

The visit began at MCAS Cherry Point on Monday where Berger and Black received updates and tours of Fleet Readiness Center East, MV-22 Ospreys flight line, the F-35 aircraft and hangar as well as manufacturing and advanced technology.

Berger and Black transitioned to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune to meet with II Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Installations East-MCB Camp Lejeune leaders on Tuesday. While on base, the Commandant and Sergeant Major viewed COVID-19 vaccine operations, range modernization efforts and post-hurricane construction of facilities and housing before enjoying a noontime lunch with Marines.

The day concluded with a visit to Marine Forces Special Operations Command where Berger discussed the future impact of special operations capabilities specialists and the advanced skillset they bring back to the Fleet Marine Force after their service with MARSOC.

On the final day of the visit, Berger and Black met with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing leaders on MCAS New River. Leaders discussed force design, Fleet Replacement Squadron operations, and the CH-53K program to include a flight and simulator demonstration.