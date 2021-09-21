Congressman Murphy honors Camp Lejeune Marine killed in Afghanistan with speech at US House

WASHINGTON – Tuesday morning, Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) spoke on the House floor to honor the life and sacrifice of U.S. Marine Sergeant Nicole L. Gee.

Gee, who was serving at Camp Lejeune, was one of 13 service members killed in a terrorist attack on August 26 while supporting non-combatant evacuation operations in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Full speech as prepared for delivery below:

Thank you Madam Speaker.

I rise today in immense remorse. Two weeks ago, U.S. Marine Sergeant Nicole Gee, from Roseville, California, was tragically killed in action during the August 26th bombing on the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan.

As a physician of over 30 years, I have written hundreds of condolence letters to families whose loved ones have passed away. The letters I wrote to Sergeant Gee’s family were amongst the hardest I have ever written.

Sergeant Gee gave her life in service and sacrifice to our nation alongside 12 other beloved U.S. service members, all of whom we remember fondly with admiration, appreciation, and with a deep and humble respect.

Just a few days prior, Sergeant Gee commented on her life as a Marine and she said, “I love my job.”

Prior to her mission to Afghanistan, Sergeant Gee had been a maintenance technician assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 24 of the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Her unit was based out of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, in my district.

I know I can speak for everyone in Eastern North Carolina, and the Camp Lejeune community, in offering our most sincere condolences to Sergeant Gee’s husband, fellow Marine Jarod Gee, as well as her family and loved ones during this extremely difficult time.

Sergeant Gee’s bravery, empathy, patriotism, and unwavering commitment to others will never be forgotten. Her willingness to put herself in harm’s way to protect her country and the cause of freedom is the most selfless act one can commit, and words are not enough to convey our district’s sadness and our gratitude.

As a female Marine, Sergeant Gee represented one of the fewer; one of the prouder. Women make up less than 10% of the Marine Corps; but these women carry the same flag, fight the same fight, and bleed the same blood as their brothers on the battlefield.

Sergeant Nicole Gee’s selflessness reminds us of the many sacrifices our women in uniform make for our country every day. We will never forget her sacrifice, or the sacrifices of her brothers and sisters in arms.

Importantly, Sergeant Gee will always be remembered for her compassion and grace. Most Americans have seen this iconic photo of Sergeant Gee cradling and comforting an Afghan child at the Kabul airport.

This image is just a snapshot of her outstanding commitment to others, as her loved ones and fellow Marines remember Nicole as an outstanding person who always had a positive attitude and never failed to put a smile on everyone’s face.

Sergeant Gee’s dear friend, Marine Sergeant Mallory Harrison, recently took to social media to say, “I find peace knowing that she left this world doing what she loved. She was a Marine’s Marine. She cared about people. She loved fiercely. She was a light in this dark world.”

One infantry Marine who served in Afghanistan with her, Rowdy Woods, wrote, “Nicole loved what she was doing out here and she knew the risks. She did it anyway because she is, and forever will be, one badass Marine.”

For more than two weeks, residents and visitors in Onslow County have been paying their respects to Sergeant Gee and her 12 fallen comrades outside of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

Thank you to all the military families and other community members for adorning the gates of Camp Lejeune with flowers, meaningful signs, and combat boots.

The outpouring of love and support that I have seen in the Third District is a true testament to the epic legacy that Sergeant Gee and all of our lost service members now leave behind.

It is an honor to represent the Marines in my district; they represent the very best among us as steadfast patriots risking everything to preserve the life and liberty for our great nation. Their commitment is unmatched.

I, again, extend my sincere condolences to Sergeant Gee’s family, friends, fellow Marines, and others who were touched by her wonderful life and valiant service. There is a true void in her absence. Sergeant Gee will be missed, but her sacrifice will NEVER be forgotten.

I yield my time.