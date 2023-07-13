WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) — The US House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act on Thursday, giving over $800 billion to the US Military.

Around $300 million of that will be going directly to Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point. Congressman Greg Murphy said that the NDAA will help to deal with the present and imminent needs of our service members.

“You need to be able to plan five years, 10 years even longer out. And so understanding that they have money coming in that they can plan if they needed to build a battleship, or rather, a cruiser or whatever, a submarine that they have money coming in down the road to be able to do this.” said Greg Murphy, Congressman for U.S.

The NDAA was passed with almost full support, for the fiscal year of 2024.