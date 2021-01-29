Contract awarded for construction of three major headquarters buildings at Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – A $152M project to demolish, renovate or construct three major headquarters buildings on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune has been awarded.

The contracts by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic to Archer Western Federal JV, a commercial and institutional building construction company based in Chicago, IL.

According to the contract, the company is tasked with three separate projects. First, they will begin building a new 35,000 square foot facility in French Creek that will accommodate the 2d Marine Logistics Group headquarters where it will be relocated from Building 2 closer to its subordinate units. Scheduled completion is 2023.

One month later, construction will begin on a new 180,000 square foot II Marine Expeditionary Force headquarters near the intersection of Wilson and Holcomb Boulevards that will feature the MEF headquarters building, the Littoral Warfare Training Center, an auditorium, and a parking lot designed to accommodate 775 vehicle spaces. Scheduled completion will be 2024.

After 2d MLG relocates to their new headquarters, the next phase of construction will consist of renovating Building 2 and adding 45,000 square feet of building space to serve as the 2d Marine Division headquarters. Expected completion is 2025.

Building H-1, the current site of the II MEF and 2d Marine Division headquarters, will be demolished along with nine other associated structures after completion of all three buildings. Demolition is scheduled to be completed by 2026.

According to MCIEAST Installations and Environment Assistant Chief of Staff, CAPT Miguel Dieguez, “This significant infrastructure investment will relocate three major headquarters from antiquated, ill-suited facilities into purpose-built, resilient facilities to better enable II MEF’s mission of preparing and deploying combat ready forces around the world.”

The plan to overhaul the headquarters buildings was initiated after base conducted a comprehensive infrastructure reset evaluation in 2017. Hurricane Florence caused further damage to the buildings, hastening the need for the base to set up a contract to perform the work.