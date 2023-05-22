NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County will be holding a Memorial Day Ceremony to honor the fallen veterans who have served our country.

The ceremony will take place at the New Bern National Cemetery and will run from 11 am to noon on May 29. Invocation, presentation of National Colors, singing of the National Anthem, and guest speakers of some of the things the program will consist.

The Craven County Veterans’ Council, which is holding the ceremony, suggests that people bring a lawn chair as seating is limited.