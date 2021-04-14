Craven County group recognizing April as Month of the Military Child

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A group in Craven County is painting New Bern purple in honor of children in military families.

April is the Month of the Military Child. Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and Craven County Schools are collaborating and putting up purple bows and signs in the downtown area and at the Havelock City Park.

Valerie Nasser with Craven County Schools said military children typically move 6-9 times in their school years. They want people to recognize the sacrifices and service those children make, too.

“Here in Havelock and in New Bern, Craven County we want our military families to know we support them and embrace them and want them to belong to the community not just exist here for a few years,” Nasser said.

Nasser said if you live near a military family that might be new to the area, the best way to support them is by reaching out, offering a helping hand or answering their questions about the area.