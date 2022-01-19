Crews working scene of Camp Lejeune military vehicle crash in Onslow County; unknown number of injuries

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A military vehicle from Camp Lejeune was involved in a crash that happened Wednesday.

The crash happened in the area of US Hwy. 17 and NC Hwy. 210. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan his department was assisting at the scene along with the NC State Highway Patrol and military police from Camp Lejeune. An official from Camp Lejeune confirmed fire and emergency services from Camp Lejeune were also at the scene.

A Twitter post from 2nd Marine Logistics Group confirmed the rollover crash in the Jacksonville area involving service members.

“We are aware of a vehicle rollover in Jacksonville, North Carolina, involving service members with 2nd MLG. We are working closely with @camp_lejeune and Onslow County officials to gather details regarding this incident. We will release more information as it becomes available.”

Troopers with the NC Highway Patrol along with Camp Lejeune military police were handling the overall scene and would be the lead investigators into the cause of the crash. Officials at Camp Lejeune said they could not confirm if there were any injuries.

It was unclear if it was a single-vehicle crash or if other vehicles were involved. There was also no indication what kind of vehicle was involved in the crash or how many military members were involved.