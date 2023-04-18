MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. — The Defense Department Advisory Committee on Women in the Services (DACOWITS) visited MCAS Cherry Point on April 17-18 during a planned collaboration to speak with active-duty service members.

The visit served as an enduring platform for female service members to communicate new ideas and provide important feedback on various topics, including recruitment, retention, employment, integration, well-being, and treatment of women in the Armed Forces of the United States. Composed of civilian women and men appointed by the Secretary of Defense, DACOWITS is a federal advisory committee that communicates the responses of our armed service women to better facilitate cohesive working environments.

As one of the Defense Department’s oldest federal advisory committees, DACOWITS’ recommendations have historically been instrumental in effecting changes to laws and policies pertaining to women in the military.