RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg is just days away from going by a new name, and leaders at the base are spending all week commemorating the historic change to Fort Liberty.

On Tuesday morning, leaders at the base walked along the Sunset Liberty March, a half-mile trail where each day, one veteran will walk and then render honors at the end. That trail will have its official opening ceremony on Thursday.

The formal name change ceremony is slated for Friday.

The new name is different than other military bases across the country because it’s not named after a singular veteran. We heard from leaders at the base who say that’s exactly why they chose that name.

“A Gold Star mom stood up and said, ‘We’re never going to agree on any name because there is no single person that can represent what this base does,’ and she said, ‘My son gave his life for Liberty,’ and that’s where Liberty comes from,” Lt. General Christopher Donahue explained.

Leaders at the base were asked if they feel at all bittersweet about the name change and about saying goodbye to Fort Bragg as they know it. They said change is constant and they’re welcoming the idea of honoring all men and women who made that base what it is.