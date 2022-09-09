GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced that it has awarded 168 new scholarships in 2022 totaling $550,000 in support for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Since the program’s inception in 1990, the foundation has awarded more than $6 million in scholarships, ensuring Coast Guard children can build strong futures through college education or technical school education.

The following students from Eastern North Carolina were awarded Coast Guard Foundation Scholarships:

Christina Falcone, child of retired Coast Guard veteran Christopher Falcone, from Cedar Point, will attend High Point University.

Alexis Wolanzyk of Stella, the child of retired Coast Guard veteran Matthew Wolanzyk, will attend East Carolina University in the fall.

The Coast Guard Foundation Scholarships benefit the children of enlisted men and women who are serving or who have served in the U.S. Coast Guard, whether on active duty, reserve, retired or deceased.

“Our mission of ensuring Coast Guard members have needed resources extends in a vital way to supporting their children’s education goals,” said Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation. “These talented, high-achieving students are an example of the Coast Guard’s spirit and values, and just like their families, they are uplifting their communities along with themselves. Our scholarships are made possible by generous donations from individuals, families, corporations and foundations across the country.”

To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation, or to help support its work click here.