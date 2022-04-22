JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a way to help troop wellness and unit readiness.

The “Building the Warrior Within and SAPR Warrior Challenge” event happened on Marine Corps Air Station New River Friday. During the Warrior Challenge, troops competed in physical and mental competitions. This was all to bring awareness about sexual assault prevention resources.

“What we’re trying to cover is personal wellness, physical wellness, and mental wellness,” said Clinical Supervisor with the Community Counseling Center, Corinne Smith.

And that’s exactly what they did.

“Throughout the obstacle course, they’ve got about six different challenges. Three of them are mental challenges, and three of them are physical challenges,” said Smith.

(Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

The course starts with a three-legged race, with the teams working together just like they would in real life.

“The teams are teams of two to represent to the relationship between a SAPR victim advocate and a victim who goes through a process through the process of enduring a personal stressor, such as sexual violence,” said New River Installation Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Shanna Colman.

They also had ways for the Marines and Sailors to build the warrior from within, with different activities set up for them to learn coping skills and mindfulness.

“Every table that the Marines would go to, not only are they learning about each program’s resources, with each program is providing an interactive activity,” said Smith.

That was anything from taking a moment to color to practicing different yoga positions.

SAPR and the Community Counseling Center hosted the event, and they say this was a way to help ensure these service members are mentally fit and always mission ready.



“We sincerely care about them, and we want to help take care of them and their families, and that they’re not alone. There are people out there and they just need to reach out,” said Colman.

